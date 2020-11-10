Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Yeti from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.87.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $51.45 on Friday. Yeti has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,077,473.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 15,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $763,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,204 shares of company stock worth $4,762,404 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

