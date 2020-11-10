Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) PT Lowered to $2.12

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $2.35 to $2.12 in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VNTR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.43.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. Analysts expect that Venator Materials will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Venator Materials by 9,195.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 44,047 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 64.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 238.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

