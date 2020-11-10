Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cactus from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

