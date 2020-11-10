Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WWW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Shares of WWW opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $134,272.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,382,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,966,000 after acquiring an additional 107,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,698,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,277,000 after acquiring an additional 240,644 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,695,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 247,956 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,080,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,979,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,138,000 after purchasing an additional 348,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

