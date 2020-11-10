The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Investec lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of The Unilever Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Unilever Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

UN stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The Unilever Group has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in The Unilever Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

