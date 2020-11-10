Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Raised to “Buy” at CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.57.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.