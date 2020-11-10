Raymond James Boosts Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target to $20.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WNC. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $872.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 91.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 92.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 187.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.