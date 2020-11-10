Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $415,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,833.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $2,316,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

