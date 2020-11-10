Oppenheimer Raises WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $75.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WCC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

WCC opened at $55.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David S. Schulz bought 2,907 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal bought 2,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,389.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,907 shares of company stock valued at $245,532 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,917,000 after buying an additional 84,578 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 813,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after buying an additional 41,986 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after buying an additional 165,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WESCO International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 70,928 shares during the period.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

