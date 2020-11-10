Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Yelp from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.63.

Get Yelp alerts:

NYSE:YELP opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $44,919.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.