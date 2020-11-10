Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Given New $66.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yeti from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.87.

Get Yeti alerts:

NYSE YETI opened at $51.45 on Friday. Yeti has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 23,867 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $1,186,189.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,204 shares of company stock worth $4,762,404. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yeti by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.