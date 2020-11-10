Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded by Compass Point to Buy

Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Compass Point currently has $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Company from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.07.

WFC opened at $24.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

