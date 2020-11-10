Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $610.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alleghany’s third-quarter earnings beat estimates. Its better pricing will continue to boost premium revenues. It strives to achieve a solid balance sheet with higher liquidity and lower debt. Continued strong underwriting performances by TransRe, RSUI, CapSpecialty and PacificComp should drive results in the near term. Robust capital position should enable the company to deploy capital effectively. Alleghany through its subsidiaries pursues acquisitions that not only expand its geographical presence but also add capabilities to its portfolio. The company boasts a solid balance sheet with high liquidity and improving leverage. Its shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility. Also, higher expenses that weigh on margins and low interest rate impacting investment results raise concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $753.33.

Shares of Y stock opened at $624.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $547.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -132.10 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alleghany will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 5,150.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 768.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

