Raymond James Increases WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $80.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised WESCO International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David S. Schulz purchased 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $55,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,389.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,907 shares of company stock worth $245,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 25,033 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 181,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

