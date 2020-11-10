First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Trading 6.8% Higher

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.95 and last traded at $32.68. 1,139,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 545,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.98.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,991,565.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $215,354 over the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,704,000 after acquiring an additional 529,140 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.