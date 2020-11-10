First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2020

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.95 and last traded at $32.68. 1,139,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 545,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.98.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,991,565.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $215,354 over the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,704,000 after acquiring an additional 529,140 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

