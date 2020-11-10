Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.40. 339,934 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 63,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $97.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,075,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 76,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

