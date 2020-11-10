Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Trading 6.8% Higher

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.94 and last traded at $78.82. 1,865,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 803,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.31.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,753 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $1,726,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 462.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

