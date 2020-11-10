Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Trading 6.8% Higher

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.94 and last traded at $78.82. 1,865,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 803,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.31.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,753 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $1,726,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 462.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAMR)
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.