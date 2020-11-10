Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Trading Up 6.8%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 734,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 542,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 606.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,942 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 6.96% of Universal Security Instruments worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.