Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Raised by Analyst

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

NUS stock opened at $46.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $349,426.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,288.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,069 shares of company stock worth $2,722,398. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

