Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNCE. JMP Securities began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $304.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 1,108.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.