Analyzing Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) and Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG)

Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) and Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Real Goods Solar and Phoenix Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Goods Solar -253.32% -348.97% -149.77% Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Real Goods Solar and Phoenix Tree’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.07 -$42.08 million N/A N/A Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Phoenix Tree has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Real Goods Solar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Real Goods Solar and Phoenix Tree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Phoenix Tree 0 0 4 0 3.00

Phoenix Tree has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.24%. Given Phoenix Tree’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phoenix Tree is more favorable than Real Goods Solar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Phoenix Tree shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Phoenix Tree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Phoenix Tree beats Real Goods Solar on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its Sunetric segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners and business owners in Hawaii. The company's POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company Real Goods Solar, Inc. offers solar energy services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities. It also provides safety and safety-related building solutions in North America, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and specialty systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated building systems. In addition, the company provides diversified, single-source infrastructure, and specialty contractor solutions, focusing on infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of water, sewer, and telecom infrastructure. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is based in New Brighton, Minnesota.

