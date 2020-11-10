Financial Survey: CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) and cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD)

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) and cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCA Industries and cbdMD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $17.14 million 0.87 $560,000.00 N/A N/A cbdMD $23.65 million 5.82 -$50.43 million N/A N/A

CCA Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than cbdMD.

Profitability

This table compares CCA Industries and cbdMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -0.98% N/A N/A cbdMD 75.10% 61.77% 39.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of cbdMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of cbdMD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, cbdMD has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CCA Industries and cbdMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A cbdMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

cbdMD beats CCA Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesalers through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Level Brands, Inc. and changed its name to cbdMD, Inc. in May 2019. cbdMD, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

