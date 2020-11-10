Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) & United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Critical Review

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Pacific Valley Bank alerts:

24.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and United Security Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $14.88 million 1.81 $2.68 million N/A N/A United Security Bancshares $46.46 million 2.39 $15.17 million N/A N/A

United Security Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and United Security Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 18.38% N/A N/A United Security Bancshares 24.63% 8.49% 1.00%

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Pacific Valley Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans; business loans, such as commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production loans, and government guaranteed loan programs; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and other services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families. It operates three branch locations in Salinas, Monterey, and King City, California. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, foreign draft, and interactive teller and ATM services. As of October 15, 2020, it operated through 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.