Reviewing Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Element Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Element Solutions and VerifyMe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions 0 2 4 0 2.67 VerifyMe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Element Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.66%. Given Element Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Element Solutions is more favorable than VerifyMe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Element Solutions and VerifyMe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions $1.84 billion 1.64 $92.20 million $0.88 13.88 VerifyMe $250,000.00 63.80 -$2.51 million N/A N/A

Element Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe.

Profitability

This table compares Element Solutions and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions 6.78% 10.02% 5.03% VerifyMe -1,561.23% -142.80% -118.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Element Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of VerifyMe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Element Solutions beats VerifyMe on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products. This segment offers electronic assembly materials; circuitry solutions comprising circuit board metallization products, circuit formation products, and electronic materials; and semiconductor solutions. This segment primarily serves mobile communications, computers, automobiles, and aerospace equipment industries. The Industrial & Specialty segment provides industrial solutions, which include chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces; graphics solutions that comprise consumable chemicals that enable printing image transfer on flexible packaging materials; and energy solutions, which consist of chemistries used in water-based hydraulic control fluids for offshore deep-water drilling. This segment's products include electroless nickel products, plating products, pre-treatment and cleaning solutions, functional conversion coatings, hard-coated films, and water treatment products; solid sheet printing elements and liquid imaging products; and offshore fluids. This segment serves the aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods, and oil and gas production end markets. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019. Element Solutions Inc was founded in 1922 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc. provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting. It also provides VeriPAS technology, which provides brand owners geographical business intelligence on counterfeiting; VeriPAS Smartphone Authenticator technology, a piece of hardware with a built-in lighting system and software that scans invisible RainbowSecure codes; VerifyMe as Authentic technology, a dual-purpose pre-printed label with a visible serialized QR code for consumer scanning purposes, as well as an invisible serialized IR code for inspector scanning, authentication, and tracking purposes; and VerifyMe Beeper technology, an authentication tool that is designed for customers who desire instant authentication on items, such as event tickets at an entry gate. VerifyMe, Inc. has strategic partnerships with INX International Ink Company; and Techind Engineers & Consultants-Impex. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rochester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.