North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) and Petrominerals (OTCMKTS:PTRO) Financial Survey

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) and Petrominerals (OTCMKTS:PTRO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

46.6% of North American Construction Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Petrominerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares North American Construction Group and Petrominerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group 8.50% 23.22% 5.93% Petrominerals N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

North American Construction Group has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petrominerals has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for North American Construction Group and Petrominerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Petrominerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

North American Construction Group presently has a consensus price target of $14.90, suggesting a potential upside of 77.17%. Given North American Construction Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe North American Construction Group is more favorable than Petrominerals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares North American Construction Group and Petrominerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group $541.89 million 0.48 $27.79 million $1.13 7.44 Petrominerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

North American Construction Group has higher revenue and earnings than Petrominerals.

Summary

North American Construction Group beats Petrominerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services. Its Equipment Maintenance Services division provides fuel and lube servicing, portable steaming, equipment inspections, parts and component supply, major overhauls and equipment refurbishment, onsite haul truck brake testing, onsite maintenance support, under carriage rebuild, machining, hose manufacturing, and technical support services, as well as welding, fabrication/repairs, weld certification, and inspection services. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a heavy equipment fleet of 686 units. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

About Petrominerals

Petrominerals Corporation engages in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas; and other oil industry-related businesses. It owns interests in oil producing properties in southern California. The company has a 53% working interest in the Castaic Hills Unit; a 100% working interest in a single oil well; and a 83.3% working interest in two oil wells in the Hasley Canyon field. Its properties are located in Santa Clarita, California. The company's net production of oil and gas was approximately 8 million barrels, as of December 31, 2003. It had approximately 23 gross oil and gas producing wells, as of the above date. Petrominerals Corporation was founded in 1966 and is based in Ventura, California.

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.