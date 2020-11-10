Comparing Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) & Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH)

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) and Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and Point to Point Methodics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palo Alto Networks $3.41 billion 7.02 -$267.00 million ($1.24) -203.33 Point to Point Methodics $140,000.00 9.43 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Point to Point Methodics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palo Alto Networks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Palo Alto Networks and Point to Point Methodics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palo Alto Networks 0 7 25 0 2.78 Point to Point Methodics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus target price of $292.72, suggesting a potential upside of 16.10%. Given Palo Alto Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Palo Alto Networks is more favorable than Point to Point Methodics.

Volatility & Risk

Palo Alto Networks has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Point to Point Methodics has a beta of -28.61, suggesting that its stock price is 2,961% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and Point to Point Methodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palo Alto Networks -7.83% -9.61% -1.62% Point to Point Methodics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Palo Alto Networks beats Point to Point Methodics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances. It also offers subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, uniform resource locator filtering, malware and persistent threat, laptop and mobile device protection, and firewall, as well as cyberattacks, threat intelligence, and data loss prevention. In addition, the company provides professional services, including architecture design and planning, configuration, and firewall migration, as well as online and in-classroom education training services, as well as support services. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. sells its products and services through its channel partners, as well as directly to medium to large enterprises, service providers, and government entities operating in various industries, including education, energy, financial services, government entities, healthcare, Internet and media, manufacturing, public sector, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Point to Point Methodics

Point To Point Methodics Inc. owns and operates entities of technology sectors which include mobile hardware solutions, business intelligence and predictive analysis, social media, navigation systems and game applications. It offers solutions for government entities, consumers, retail centers, financial markets, schools and individuals. Point To Point Methodics Inc., formerly known as Platinum Pari-Mutuel Holdings, Inc., is based in TN, United States.

