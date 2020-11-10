Contrasting LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) & INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) and INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of INTL CONS AIRL/S shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

LATAM Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. INTL CONS AIRL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. LATAM Airlines Group pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. INTL CONS AIRL/S pays out 3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. INTL CONS AIRL/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INTL CONS AIRL/S has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LATAM Airlines Group and INTL CONS AIRL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A INTL CONS AIRL/S 0 5 8 0 2.62

Profitability

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and INTL CONS AIRL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group -33.47% -45.13% -3.11% INTL CONS AIRL/S -45.00% -103.79% -11.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and INTL CONS AIRL/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $10.07 billion 0.09 $190.43 million $0.31 4.84 INTL CONS AIRL/S $28.57 billion 0.05 $1.92 billion $6.54 0.53

INTL CONS AIRL/S has higher revenue and earnings than LATAM Airlines Group. INTL CONS AIRL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LATAM Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

INTL CONS AIRL/S beats LATAM Airlines Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 331 aircraft, which include 320 passenger aircraft and 11 cargo aircraft; and subleased 11 aircraft comprising 10 passenger aircraft and 1 cargo aircraft to third parties. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. On May 26, 2020, LATAM Airlines Group S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands. It operates a fleet of 573 aircraft flying to 268 destinations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

