Oasis Petroleum (OASPQ) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Oasis Petroleum (OTCMKTS: OASPQ) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Oasis Petroleum to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum -293.27% -0.64% -0.21% Oasis Petroleum Competitors -97.82% 35.80% -1.11%

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $2.07 billion -$128.24 million 3.10 Oasis Petroleum Competitors $7.35 billion $355.92 million 6.62

Oasis Petroleum’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Petroleum. Oasis Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 3.94, meaning that its share price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Petroleum’s rivals have a beta of 2.03, meaning that their average share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oasis Petroleum and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Petroleum Competitors 2734 10019 13575 450 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 88.70%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum rivals beat Oasis Petroleum on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services business. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Oasis Petroleum Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.