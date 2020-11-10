Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.49 and last traded at $41.16. Approximately 4,294,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,398,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,755.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,159.6% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.