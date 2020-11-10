Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Trading Up 7.5%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.77. 3,252,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,047,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

RWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,379 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,423,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 329.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 372,359 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 473.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 134,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.