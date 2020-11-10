Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Trading Up 7.5%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.77. 3,252,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,047,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.
RWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.
About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
