Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.18. 788,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 641,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCEL. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,418.00 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 623.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

