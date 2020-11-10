Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Trading 7.5% Higher

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $28.71. Approximately 552,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 459,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Several analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 80.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 829,325 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Sanmina by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 482,222 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth approximately $7,153,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,349,000 after purchasing an additional 254,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $5,692,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

