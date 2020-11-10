American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. Analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $493,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.06 per share, with a total value of $250,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 297,056 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,016. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

