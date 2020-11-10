Analyzing HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) & Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of HMS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of HMS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

HMS has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HMS and Marchex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS $626.40 million 4.20 $87.22 million $1.15 25.84 Marchex $106.13 million 0.75 -$4.04 million ($0.01) -179.00

HMS has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HMS and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS 9.25% 9.00% 6.27% Marchex -31.65% -11.50% -8.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HMS and Marchex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS 0 2 7 0 2.78 Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00

HMS currently has a consensus price target of $35.88, indicating a potential upside of 20.71%. Marchex has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 109.50%. Given Marchex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marchex is more favorable than HMS.

Summary

HMS beats Marchex on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance program, and other healthcare payers, as well as a subcontractor. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text. The company also offers Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns; Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising. In addition, it provides Marchex Audience Targeting that leverages call data to automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as provides advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. In addition, it provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

