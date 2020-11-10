Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Trading Up 8.2%

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)’s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.14 and last traded at $127.85. Approximately 354,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 227,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.12.

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $406,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,692.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,040,070. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,565,000 after purchasing an additional 89,581 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,558 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 49.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after acquiring an additional 213,068 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 399,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Primerica by 5.7% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 369,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

