The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Trading 7.6% Higher

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s stock price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 12,466,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 11,466,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

GPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on The Gap from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 3.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in The Gap by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in The Gap by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 42,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of The Gap by 11.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

