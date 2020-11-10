Sierra Wireless (SWIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SWIR stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $415.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

