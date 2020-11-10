Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price rose 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $20.31. Approximately 55,997,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 21,616,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

PLUG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

In other Plug Power news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 76,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $1,326,613.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $864,004.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,951,680 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,649 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 106.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

