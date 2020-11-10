Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Trading Up 6.7%

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 462,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 691,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NBLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 370.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,576,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,082 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $10,718,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 146,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 103,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 290,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

