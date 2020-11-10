World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Up 6.7%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.17 and last traded at $102.16. 115,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 76,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRLD. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $166,236.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $145,239.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,959 shares of company stock worth $750,808. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 33.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 349.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 106.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

