World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Up 6.7%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.17 and last traded at $102.16. 115,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 76,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.75.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRLD. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $166,236.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $145,239.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,959 shares of company stock worth $750,808. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 33.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 349.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 106.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
