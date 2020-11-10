Post (NYSE:POST) Trading 6.7% Higher

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.82 and last traded at $97.87. 531,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 518,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Post news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,361.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Post by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,702,000 after purchasing an additional 647,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Post by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,006,000 after purchasing an additional 356,057 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Post by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,853,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,422,000 after purchasing an additional 286,072 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Post by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,715,000 after purchasing an additional 141,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,969,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

