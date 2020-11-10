Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $12.96. 286,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 260,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 15.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Intellicheck Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Intellicheck Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Reviewing Vonage & Its Rivals
Reviewing Vonage & Its Rivals
Molson Coors Beverage Stock Price Up 7.4%
Molson Coors Beverage Stock Price Up 7.4%
Redwood Trust Trading Up 7.5%
Redwood Trust Trading Up 7.5%
Financial Comparison: Henderson Investment & The St. Joe
Financial Comparison: Henderson Investment & The St. Joe
Vericel Stock Price Up 7.6%
Vericel Stock Price Up 7.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report