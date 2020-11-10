Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $12.96. 286,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 260,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 15.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

