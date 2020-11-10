SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Up 6.7%

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.49 and last traded at $57.80. 364,536 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 350,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 532.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 71.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

