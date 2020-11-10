SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 1,643,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,973,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

