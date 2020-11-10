RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Trading Up 6.6%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s share price was up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 375,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 317,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
Several analysts recently weighed in on RADA shares. ValuEngine raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $314.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.00 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 329.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 282.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 99,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
