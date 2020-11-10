RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Trading Up 6.6%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s share price was up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 375,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 317,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RADA shares. ValuEngine raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $314.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.00 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 329.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 282.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 99,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.