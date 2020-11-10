Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Trading 6.6% Higher

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.19. 158,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 138,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,739,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,090,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

