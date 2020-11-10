Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)’s stock price were up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.02. Approximately 114,968 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 56,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 504.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

