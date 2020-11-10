Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) Shares Up 6.5%

Greenpro Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. 115,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,867,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

