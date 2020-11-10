Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Up 6.5%

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2020

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.96. 100,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 38,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $28.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 79,233 shares of company stock worth $208,500 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.10% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

