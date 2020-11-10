Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Up 6.5%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.00. 208,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 221,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNK. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $292.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -11.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

